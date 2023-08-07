Field is set for FedEx Cup playoffs that end at Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs are officially underway and the field of 70 golfers in the point standings who will vie for a spot at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club has been set.
There will be two tournaments to reduce the field to the 30 who will be in Atlanta with the $17 million prize on the line. Previously, the playoffs have held four tournaments with a starting field of 125 golfers.
This week, the field will compete in the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind beginning Thursday. The top 50 golfers will advance to the BMW Championships at Olympia Fields Aug. 17-20.
The top 30 golfers will make it to the Tour Championship Aug. 24-27.
CBS Sports will present weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup playoffs for the first time. At the Tour Championship, coverage of the first two rounds will be on the Golf Channel. CBS’s coverage on Saturday will be from 3-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:30-7 p.m. Once the final pairing reaches the 10th hole on Sunday, the remainder of the final round will be presented commercial-free.
Notably, Justin Thomas will not be in the playoff field as he finished 71st in the points standings, nine points behind the final spot. Adam Scott finished in 72nd place and his streak of 16 straight years making the playoffs came to an end. Matt Kuchar, who is in 60th place, is now the only golfer to make every playoff field since they began in 2007.
Here is the field of 70 who made the FedEx Cup playoffs:
1. Jon Rahm, 3,320 points
2. Scottie Scheffler, 3,146
3. Rory McIlroy, 2,304
4. Max Homa, 2,128
5. Wyndham Clark, 1,944
6. Brian Harman, 1,827
7. Viktor Hovland, 1,795
8. Keegan Bradley, 1,774
9. Rickie Fowler, 1,732
10. Tony Finau, 1,655
11. Jason Day, 1,506
12. Nick Taylor, 1,463
13. Patrick Cantlay, 1,443
14. Tom Kim, 1,422
15. Sepp Straka, 1,413
16. Xander Schauffele, 1,406
17. Tyrrell Hatton, 1,381
18. Si Woo Kim, 1,372
19. Sam Burns, 1,335
20. Russell Henley, 1,296
21. Emiliano Grillo, 1,275
22. Collin Morikawa, 1,246
23. Kurt Kitayama, 1,216
24. Adam Schenk, 1,213
25. Taylor Moore, 1,193
26. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,184
27. Denny McCarthy, 1,179
28. Chris Kirk, 1,161
29. Seamus Power, 1,133
30. Corey Conners, 1,103
31. Jordan Spieth, 1,099
32. Sungjae Im, 1,098
33. Justin Rose, 1,088
34. Sahith Theegala, 1,065
35. Lee Hodges, 1,052
36. Matt Fitzpatrick, 1,049
37. Byeong Hun An, 1,041
38. Adam Svensson, 1,014
39. Brendon Todd, 973
40. Eric Cole, 950
41. Andrew Putnam, 918
42. Harris English, 914
43. Patrick Rodgers, 914
44. Adam Hadwin, 908
45. J.T. Poston, 907
46. Tom Hoge, 897
47. Mackenzie Hughes, 890
48. Cameron Young, 889
49. Lucas Glover, 885
50. Nick Hardy, 868
51. Alex Smalley, 864
52. Thomas Detry, 851
53. Taylor Montgomery, 823
54. Davis Riley, 768
55. Brandon Wu, 763
56. Hayden Buckley, 754
57. Hideki Matsuyama, 742
58. Keith Mitchell, 698
59. Mark Hubbard, 697
60. Matt Kuchar, 695
61. Stephan Jaeger, 692
62. Cam Davis, 685
63. Sam Ryder, 675
64. Sam Stevens, 670
65. Aaron Rai, 670
66. Beau Hossler, 658
67. Matt NeSmith, 642
68. Vincent Norrman, 636
69. J.J. Spaun, 634
70. Ben Griffin, 617
