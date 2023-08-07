Field is set for FedEx Cup playoffs that end at Tour Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs are officially underway and the field of 70 golfers in the point standings who will vie for a spot at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club has been set.

There will be two tournaments to reduce the field to the 30 who will be in Atlanta with the $17 million prize on the line. Previously, the playoffs have held four tournaments with a starting field of 125 golfers.

This week, the field will compete in the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind beginning Thursday. The top 50 golfers will advance to the BMW Championships at Olympia Fields Aug. 17-20.

The top 30 golfers will make it to the Tour Championship Aug. 24-27.

CBS Sports will present weekend coverage of the entire FedExCup playoffs for the first time. At the Tour Championship, coverage of the first two rounds will be on the Golf Channel. CBS’s coverage on Saturday will be from 3-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 1:30-7 p.m. Once the final pairing reaches the 10th hole on Sunday, the remainder of the final round will be presented commercial-free.

Notably, Justin Thomas will not be in the playoff field as he finished 71st in the points standings, nine points behind the final spot. Adam Scott finished in 72nd place and his streak of 16 straight years making the playoffs came to an end. Matt Kuchar, who is in 60th place, is now the only golfer to make every playoff field since they began in 2007.

Here is the field of 70 who made the FedEx Cup playoffs:

1. Jon Rahm, 3,320 points

2. Scottie Scheffler, 3,146

3. Rory McIlroy, 2,304

4. Max Homa, 2,128

5. Wyndham Clark, 1,944

6. Brian Harman, 1,827

7. Viktor Hovland, 1,795

8. Keegan Bradley, 1,774

9. Rickie Fowler, 1,732

10. Tony Finau, 1,655

11. Jason Day, 1,506

12. Nick Taylor, 1,463

13. Patrick Cantlay, 1,443

14. Tom Kim, 1,422

15. Sepp Straka, 1,413

16. Xander Schauffele, 1,406

17. Tyrrell Hatton, 1,381

18. Si Woo Kim, 1,372

19. Sam Burns, 1,335

20. Russell Henley, 1,296

21. Emiliano Grillo, 1,275

22. Collin Morikawa, 1,246

23. Kurt Kitayama, 1,216

24. Adam Schenk, 1,213

25. Taylor Moore, 1,193

26. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,184

27. Denny McCarthy, 1,179

28. Chris Kirk, 1,161

29. Seamus Power, 1,133

30. Corey Conners, 1,103

31. Jordan Spieth, 1,099

32. Sungjae Im, 1,098

33. Justin Rose, 1,088

34. Sahith Theegala, 1,065

35. Lee Hodges, 1,052

36. Matt Fitzpatrick, 1,049

37. Byeong Hun An, 1,041

38. Adam Svensson, 1,014

39. Brendon Todd, 973

40. Eric Cole, 950

41. Andrew Putnam, 918

42. Harris English, 914

43. Patrick Rodgers, 914

44. Adam Hadwin, 908

45. J.T. Poston, 907

46. Tom Hoge, 897

47. Mackenzie Hughes, 890

48. Cameron Young, 889

49. Lucas Glover, 885

50. Nick Hardy, 868

51. Alex Smalley, 864

52. Thomas Detry, 851

53. Taylor Montgomery, 823

54. Davis Riley, 768

55. Brandon Wu, 763

56. Hayden Buckley, 754

57. Hideki Matsuyama, 742

58. Keith Mitchell, 698

59. Mark Hubbard, 697

60. Matt Kuchar, 695

61. Stephan Jaeger, 692

62. Cam Davis, 685

63. Sam Ryder, 675

64. Sam Stevens, 670

65. Aaron Rai, 670

66. Beau Hossler, 658

67. Matt NeSmith, 642

68. Vincent Norrman, 636

69. J.J. Spaun, 634

70. Ben Griffin, 617