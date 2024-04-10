Fatherhood softens Koepka until it comes to chasing major titles

Perhaps it was the health scare surrounding his son’s birth that helped Koepka shift his focus. Wife Jena was five months into her pregnancy when their son was diagnosed with Fetal Growth Restriction, meaning he wasn’t growing at the rate expected. Chew was born prematurely and spent 20 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit before being allowed to go home. Today he weighs 20 pounds and already has a white caddie outfit that he wore to the Par 3 contest.

“It was the coolest moment of my life, having him,” Koepka said. “Even last week he came out Friday for the first round and that was pretty special for me, just to see him. He’s not going to remember it, but just having him there and seeing the first time he’s ever seen me hit a golf ball. It’s special for me and I’m sure it is for Jena.”

It would be even more memorable if Koepka can win his first Masters this week and bring home a green jacket and a green onesie. He has finished second twice at Augusta – behind Tiger Woods in 2019 and behind Jon Rahm in 2023 when he was forced to play 30 holes on the final day in less-than-ideal conditions.

“That’s what you play the game for is to win here, win a major and that’s the goal,” Koepka said.

His focus has always been on major championships. Of his nine PGA victories, five have been majors. (Koepka has won three times on LIV Golf.) Since winning the U.S. Open in 2017, Koepka has played in 24 majors and been inside the top 10 on 14 occasions. There is no question his game is elevated when there is a major at stake.

“If you can’t get up for the biggest events, I don’t know, I think there’s something wrong with you,” he said. “It’s what I always dreamed of when I was a kid. When I was practicing at my dad’s course when I was younger it was always to win a major championship. Even today, that’s what I first see, that’s what I think you’re judged by, your legacy, what you’re defined by.”

With the addition of last year’s victory at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, he has one more major than contemporary Rory McIlroy and World Golf Hall of Famers Ernie Els and Raymond Floyd. Only 14 players have more majors and another would put him into a tie with Lee Trevino, Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson.

And Koepka has his eyes on a green jacket.

“I want one,” he said. “That’s kind of what goes through my mind.”

His record at the Masters is good. He’s made the cut in six of eight appearances, missing in 2021 when he had knee surgery and in 2022. Last year he averaged 12 shots around Amen Corner – Rahm averaged 11.5 -- and used his length and strength to average 4.31 shots on the par-5s (seven birdies, one eagle, one bogey).

“Still got the same game plan,” Koepka said. “I feel like I’ve played this place enough.”