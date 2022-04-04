Early look at the Masters: Rain could impact opening round

AUGUSTA – You can expect the full coverage of color from the 2022 Masters as the azaeleas have blossomed at Augusta National Golf Club.
Team AJC is on the ground in Augusta with a staff of five reporters and three photographers for the week. You can expect full coverage of the tournament on ajc.com, our e-Paper and printed editions.
Here is your early Monday report from Augusta:
There will be rain early in the week, including possible thunderstorms that could impact the first round of the Masters. However, the forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures for the remainder of golf’s first major championship of 2022.
For Monday practice rounds in Augusta, there will be partly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees.
For Tuesday practice rounds, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 78 degrees.
For Wednesday’s Par-3 contest and final practice rounds, the early look calls for a 50% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 83 degrees.
For Thursday’s opening round, there is currently a 70% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 76 degrees.
The skies over Augusta should clear up with all sun forecasted from Friday through Sunday with highs in the mid- to high 60s.
About the Author