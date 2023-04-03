Early look at Masters: Rain in forecast

AUGUSTA - There will be rain to contend with at this year’s Masters, especially over the four days of competition.
The weather forecast for Augusta calls chances of light drizzle Monday and afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Once the 2023 Masters gets underway, this is what the forecast calls for:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 68F High: 84F
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 59F High: 66F
Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 50F High: 56F
Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 48F High: 64F
