X

Early look at Masters: Rain in forecast

Golf
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - There will be rain to contend with at this year’s Masters, especially over the four days of competition.

The weather forecast for Augusta calls chances of light drizzle Monday and afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once the 2023 Masters gets underway, this is what the forecast calls for:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and humid. 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Low: 68F High: 84F

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 59F High: 66F

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 50F High: 56F

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 48F High: 64F

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

Shuster’s debut, Murphy’s cannon: Five observations from Braves’ loss to Nationals13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Anderson roughed up, Grissom homers in Gwinnett’s one-run loss
11h ago

Credit: AP photo/Alex Brandon

After winning series vs. Nats, Braves to face tougher test in St. Louis
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage

Credit: AP

LSU wins 1st NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
23h ago
Report: 9/11 Families United sent letter to Augusta National about LIV Golf
Golf’s warring sides take their fight to Masters
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top