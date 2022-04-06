ajc logo
Does Tiger Woods think he can win? ‘I do’

Tiger Woods chips on the range during a practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Tiger Woods chips on the range during a practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Ask Tiger Woods a simple question and you get a simple answer.

The five-time champion intends to play the Masters tournament this week, some 14 months after a car accident that nearly cost him his right leg. While it’s considered remarkable that Woods has recovered to the point that he can compete, the competitive Woods tends to look beyond just being able to play.

Woods was asked Tuesday whether he thinks he can win this Masters.

“I do,” he said succinctly.

And what gives him such confidence in what appears to be an uphill battle, considering he came to Augusta National over the past two weeks to see if a comeback was even possible?

“I can hit it just fine,” he said. “I don’t have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint. It’s now walking is the hard part. This is normally not an easy walk to begin with. Now given the conditions that my leg is in, it gets even more difficult.

“You know, 72 holes is a long road, and it’s going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I’m up for.”

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

