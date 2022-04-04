Bryson DeChambeau - at 80% - will try to win the Masters

“Well, at 80 percent, I’m still around 190 ball speed,” DeChambeau said. “So, it’s not bad from a speed perspective. From a chipping and putting perspective, I’m getting really close to having my A Game there. Close to an A Game there. (Coach) Chris Como and I are working rigorously on it. We’ve been working hard for the past three weeks since I’ve come back.

“And it’s been a bit of unravelling this knot that I’ve had in my game for the past four years. We’re finally in a moving in a direction that I feel is positive for me being able to win again, hopefully, regularly like I did in 2018.”

It’s well documented how DeChambeau transformed his body and turned into the ultimate ball-crusher, capable of astounding with long drives. He won the 2020 U.S. Open and appeared to be the fast track. Then came the injuries.

DeChambeau said he suffered the hip injury two years ago when he slipped on concrete while speed training. He said he first injured his hand when he felt a pop while preparing for the November match play against Brooks Koepka. It got progressively worse. Finally, while in Saudi Arabia for a tournament this year he said he fell while playing ping-pong with Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann. He slipped on a marble floor and landed on both hip and hand.

It was time to shut it down.

DeChambeau thought we would be out for four months. In fact, doctors advised him to take the full recovery time and completely heal. However, with the Masters calling, DeChambeau wanted to give the major a try after just two months. He called playing the world match play event “a huge risk.” He added that it’s know he tends to go against the grain.

Then why play?

“(The doctors) recommended that I don’t come back for a while,” DeChambeau said. “They said if you go out and hit golf balls and you feel somewhat comfortable, you consider it, and they are like, you should really let it heal.

“And even Chris has told me, you probably shouldn’t play, even though he wants me to play obviously, right. But he’s really looking out for my best interests for the future. I’m like, man, this only comes around once a year, and I’ve got to give this a go.”

And here we go.