Augusta honors Lee Elder with scholarships, honorary starter

“The opportunity to earn an invitation to the Masters and stand at that first tee was my dream, and to have it come true in 1975 remains one of the greatest highlights of my career and life,” Elder said in a statement. "So to be invited back to the first tee one more time to join Jack and Gary for next year’s Masters means the world to me.

Elder first competed in the Masters in 1975 and would later qualify for the tournament for five consecutive years from 1977-81. His best finish came in 1979, when he tied for 17th place.