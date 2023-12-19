Andy Ogletree joins Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team

Andy Ogletree is joining Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC team in the LIV Golf League, it was announced Tuesday.
The Georgia Tech golfer will be joining fellow Yellow Jacket Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele on the team for the 2024 season. Ogletree replaces James Piot, who was relegated last season.
“Andy is one of the most impressive young players in the game who has earned his spot on LIV,” Mickelson said in a statement. “The work he has continued to put in and the resiliency he showed this past year in creating his own success was awesome to see. He makes the HyFlyers a contender next year and just as importantly, Andy fits in perfectly with everyone on the team.”
Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur title while at Georgia Tech.
Ogletree, 25, earned the spot in LIV Golf after he won the Asian Tour’s Series of Merit in 2023. The promotion comes two years after Ogletree was dropped from LIV Golf after finishing last in its inaugural event.
“Busy. Tiring. Exhausting. But also very rewarding to go out and earn my way back to LIV Golf,” Ogletree told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month on the 18-month journey that took him around the world. “To have a pathway created on the Asian Tour, to have great competition, to be able to see the world and learn my golf game a little bit better has been super rewarding. I think I’ll look back on that year-and-a-half as the most important time in my career so far.”
