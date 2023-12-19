Andy Ogletree joins Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf team

Andy Ogletree is joining Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC team in the LIV Golf League, it was announced Tuesday.

The Georgia Tech golfer will be joining fellow Yellow Jacket Cameron Tringale and Brendan Steele on the team for the 2024 season. Ogletree replaces James Piot, who was relegated last season.

“Andy is one of the most impressive young players in the game who has earned his spot on LIV,” Mickelson said in a statement. “The work he has continued to put in and the resiliency he showed this past year in creating his own success was awesome to see. He makes the HyFlyers a contender next year and just as importantly, Andy fits in perfectly with everyone on the team.”