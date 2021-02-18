Anderson brings impressive resume to GSGA post

He began his service with the GSGA as a rules official in 2009 and has since spent five years on the executive committee and was chairman of the championship committee the past two years. He was president of the Atlanta Athletic Club from 2002-03, was part of the club’s executive committee for the 2001 and 2011 PGA Championships, and served as co-chair, along with his pal Glenn Cornell, for the 2014 U.S. Amateur Championship.

While most of the heavy lifting with the GSGA is done by the staff, the president gets to help guide and drive the agenda. Anderson, 70, said he wants to make sure all of the state’s scheduled competitions are conducted – “and do it safely” he said – and that golf would become more accessible to women, juniors and non-traditional golfers.

Anderson pointed out that rounds of golf increased by 35 percent in 2020 – about 900,000 additional rounds than 2019 – and that the game has an open window for growth.

“It’s such a great game, and the minute you hit a ball and get it airborne, you start getting excited,” Anderson said.

The University of Georgia's Caterina Don shot a school-record 64 in the season-opening tournament.

Georgia’s Don building on record start

The No. 6-ranked Georgia women get their turn at the 49th annual Florida Gators Invitational starting Sunday. They tied for third in the season-opening LTWF Heroes Invitational and placed three in the top 15. The highlight was an 11-under team score in the second round – the second-best round in school history -- that featured a school-record 64 from Caterina Don.

Don competed in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open and is one of three Bulldogs to receive an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She finished third and was joined in the top 15 by teammates Jo Hua Hung and Jenny Bae.

“The competition is high,” Don said. “We have five players, and the next two that didn’t qualify (for the Heroes Invitational) are both going to Augusta. That just shows how competitive we are as a team and how hard it is to compete for the team. We have a lot of good players who can play good. It builds your confidence that once you get there you’ve played good just to get there.”

Georgia's Trent Phillips was named SEC Golfer of the Week. He was co-medalist at the Florida Gators Invitational.

Around the campus

Trent Phillips was named SEC Men’s Golfer of the Week after he finished as co-medalist and helped No. 3-ranked Georgia finished second at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. Phillips finished 11-under 199 to collect his second career win. The Bulldogs tied with Auburn at 24 under, five shots behind the host Gators. Davis Thompson and Connor Creasy tied for 11th for Georgia. …

Georgia Southern finished 12th at the Gators Invitational, with Mason Williams tied for 24th. The Eagles play at the Seminole Invitational in Tallahassee starting Friday. …

Georgia State had its tournament at Houston’s cancelled this week because inclement weather. … The Georgia State women had their first event shortened to 18 holes because of bad weather and defeated Dayton in a rare dual match. Petra Duran and Mahina Leveau were co-medalists at 76.

Miscellaneous

Since 2004, U.S. Kids Golf has recognized the best coaches with the Top 50 Kids Coach Award. Among the criteria considered are experience, innovation, creativity, communication, parental engagement, organization, devotion and growing the game. Georgia instructors who made the list include Rachel Clopton of Bobby Jones Golf Course, Richard Degree of Sugar Creek Golf Course and Nix Duncan of Cherokee Town and Country Club,