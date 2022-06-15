Advocates PGA Tour makes stop at TPC Sugarloaf

Combined Shape Caption Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech, who finished third, hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the Dogwood Invitational Golf Tournament in Atlanta on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres Combined Shape Caption Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech, who finished third, hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the Dogwood Invitational Golf Tournament in Atlanta on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Tech lands two on All-ACC Academic team

Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester and Christo Lamprecht have earned spots on the All-ACC Academic Golf Team.

Forrester, a junior from Gainesville, has made the Dean’s List three times and Faculty Honors twice, posted a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in the fall, a 3.07 in the spring and a career GPA of 3.37. Lamprecht, a sophomore from South Africa, is a two-time Dean’s List honoree, had a 3.75 GPA both semesters and has a career GPA of 3.56. Both are business administration majors.

The list also included David Ford, a Peachtree Corners native and freshman at North Carolina. Ford was early named ACC Freshman of the Year.

Georgians have presence in U.S. Open

A Bulldog power trio will play together for the first two rounds of the U.S. Open this week. University of Georgia products Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley and Brian Harman are paired together for the opening 36 holes at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Other UGA products in the field are Harris English of Sea Island and Patrick Reed, while Georgia Tech grads include Atlanta’s Stewart Cink and Cameron Tringale.

Other Georgians in the field include qualifier Andrew Novak of St. Simons Island and Luke List of Augusta.

Ohoopee’s Todd Sapere wins Georgia PGA Seniors title

Todd Sapere, the PGA professional at Ohoopee Match Club in Cobbtown, won the Georgia PGA’s Senior Professional Championship. Sapere shot 8-under 136 (67-68) and prevailed in a playoff against Paul Claxton by making birdie on the first extra hole at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton.

Kyle Owen of Capital City Club - Crabapple was third at 6-under 138. Georgia Golf Hall of Famer Tim Weinhart of Heritage Golf Links, Mark Anderson of Brunswick Golf Clulb and Craig Stevens of Woodmont tied for fourth at 139.

Those six players earned exemptions into the PGA of America’s Senior Professional National Championship with a chance to earn a spot in the Senoir PGA Championship.

Earning spots as alternates were Scott Allen of Pointe South Golf Club, Sonny Skinner of Spring Hill Country Club and James Mason of The Orchard.

Georgia PGA determines Junior Champions

Sahish Reddy of Duluth and Thanana Kotchasanmanee of Rome were the winners at the Georgia PGA Junior Championships played at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens.

The two top boys and girls earned a spot in the national championship at Cog Hill outside Chicago.

Reddy shot 68-73-72 to finish at even-par 213 and earn a two-shot victory over Brody McQueen of Marietta. Joseph Canitano of Milton was third at 3-over. Four players tied for fourth at 4 over – Davis Bagwell of Monroe, Josh Strong of Sugar Hill, Cole Isbell of Cumming and Oliver Jackoniski of Dunwoody.

Kotchasanmanee, a rising sophomore at the Darlington School, shot 70-66-71 for a 9-under 207. Mary Miller of Savannah and Reagan Southerland of Atlanta tied for second at 4-over 220, with Miller winning a playoff to determine the second national qualifier. Ella Manley of Calhoun was fourth at 5 over and Hailey Han of Duluth and Alisa Pressley of Hoschton tied for fifth at 6 over.