A Scott Stallings, not the Scott Stallings, gets Masters invite

He shared the direct message from the wrong recipient, with some redactions.

It read: “Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!! … We have a condo … and I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m 100 sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! No where near your level. It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s name and our geographical location. … I am more than happy to send this package to you.”

The message came complete with photos of the invitation.

According to his profile with the PGA Tour, Stallings is from Worcester, Mass. and resides in Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Stallings qualified for the Masters after qualifying for last year’s Tour Championship. He has played in two Masters in his career. He missed the cut in 2014 and finished tied for 27th in 2012. You can appreciate his eagerness to get his invitation to this year’s tournament.