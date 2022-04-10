A Masters win might change Smith’s hairy persona

“I had hand warmers all day, but I don’t think they helped, to be honest,” he said. “It was brutal. There’s not many holes where you get straight downwind or straight into the wind.”

He mastered the windy conditions. Smith tied for fourth on Saturday by hitting 12 of 14 fairways and ranked 11th with an average drive of 294.6 yards.

Smith has good history at the Masters with three top-10 finishes in six previous starts. He tied for second behind Dustin Johnson in 2020 when he became the first player in Masters history to shoot four rounds in the 60s. He sees patience as a virtue he’ll need to prevail on Sunday.

“I think you need to stay really patient throughout the front. The front nine out here, it can really get away from you pretty quick,” Smith said. “But I think the back nine is where tournament will be decided.

“I’m going to have to go out there and play really good golf again, probably similar to today. Hopefully everything falls into place. I can’t control what anyone else is going to do, so just go out there and really focus on myself.”

Smith is ranked No. 6 in the world. He was one of the hot picks to contend this week and lived up to it with an opening 68 that included double bogeys to open and close the round. He shot 74 in the second round and another 68 on Saturday. In seven previous starts on the PGA Tour, Smith has two wins (the Tournament of Champion and Players) and three other top-15 showings. But closing the deal on Sunday at the Masters is different than doing it during a regular Tour event, even the Players.

Smith know that he will be the center of attention in Australia on Sunday. His countrymen will arise early – there’s a 15-hour time difference – and watch en masse, as they do each year.

“That’s pretty cool,” Smith said. “I’ve been watching this tournament since I can remember. Hopefully everyone gets up early and I can make some birdies.”

Now about that hair. Smith grew the mullet in 2021 and sported it for the 2021 Olympics. He even shaved “AUS” for Australia in one side of the mullet. He promised his girlfriend to cut his hair once he won, but hasn’t done so yet.

If he wins the Masters, the mullet could become as permanent as a pimento cheese sandwich on the club’s menu.