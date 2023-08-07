2024 Tour Championship to be held over Labor Day weekend

Next year’s Tour Championship will be held one week later, and over Labor Day weekend, the PGA Tour announced as part of its 2024 schedule release on Monday. The finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs held at East Lake Golf Club will be Aug 27-Sept. 1.

The tournament will move a week later off its date of the third week of August due to the men’s golf competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 29-Aug. 4. It will be a one-time move for the Tour Championship.

Next year’s Tour Championship will be played at the new-look East Lake Golf Club, which will be shut down immediately after this year’s tournament later this month for a massive renovation project.

The PGA Tour will return to a calendar-year schedule that will start in January and end with the finale of the FedEx Cup playoffs in September.

