2022 Masters Final Statistics

Here are the cumulative statistics from the 2022 Masters:
Toughest hole
No. 11 – Par-4 played to 4.735 scoring average with 94 birdies, 168 parts, 19 bogeys and 1 double-bogey
Easiest hole
No. 2 – Par-5 played to a 4.583 scoring average with 6 eagles, 128 birdies, 128 pars, 20 bogeys and 1 double-bogey
Most birdies
1. Cameron Smith, 22
2. Scottie Scheffler, 21
3. Will Zalatoris, 19
Driving accuracy
1. Shane Lowry, 46 of 56 (82.14%)
1. Kevin Na, 46 of 56 (82.14%)
1. Jason Kokrak, 46 of 56 (82.14%)
1. Lucas Glover, 46 of 56 (82.14%)
Driving distance
1. Rory McIlroy, 318.5 yard average
2. Cameron Champ, 316.0
3. Tommy Fleetwood, 309.6
Greens in Regulation
1. Kevin Na, 51 of 72 (70.83%)
2. Rory McIlroy, 50 of 72 (69.44%)
2. Kevin Champ, 50 of 72 (69.44%)
2. Sergio Garcia, 50 of 72 (69.44%)
Putts
1. Justin Thomas, 107 over 72 holes (1.49 average)
2. Min Woo Lee, 108 over 72 holes (1.50 average)
3. Shane Lowry, 109 over 72 holes (1.51 average)
3. Will Zalatoris, 109 over 72 holes (1.51 average)
