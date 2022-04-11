ajc logo
2022 Masters Final Statistics

Scottie Scheffler reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the cumulative statistics from the 2022 Masters:

Toughest hole

No. 11 – Par-4 played to 4.735 scoring average with 94 birdies, 168 parts, 19 bogeys and 1 double-bogey

Easiest hole

No. 2 – Par-5 played to a 4.583 scoring average with 6 eagles, 128 birdies, 128 pars, 20 bogeys and 1 double-bogey

Most birdies

1. Cameron Smith, 22

2. Scottie Scheffler, 21

3. Will Zalatoris, 19

Driving accuracy

1. Shane Lowry, 46 of 56 (82.14%)

1. Kevin Na, 46 of 56 (82.14%)

1. Jason Kokrak, 46 of 56 (82.14%)

1. Lucas Glover, 46 of 56 (82.14%)

Driving distance

1. Rory McIlroy, 318.5 yard average

2. Cameron Champ, 316.0

3. Tommy Fleetwood, 309.6

Greens in Regulation

1. Kevin Na, 51 of 72 (70.83%)

2. Rory McIlroy, 50 of 72 (69.44%)

2. Kevin Champ, 50 of 72 (69.44%)

2. Sergio Garcia, 50 of 72 (69.44%)

Putts

1. Justin Thomas, 107 over 72 holes (1.49 average)

2. Min Woo Lee, 108 over 72 holes (1.50 average)

3. Shane Lowry, 109 over 72 holes (1.51 average)

3. Will Zalatoris, 109 over 72 holes (1.51 average)

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

