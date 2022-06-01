2005 Tour Championship winner Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident

Bryant's career was marked by humility and perseverance, and he was awarded the Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America in 2006 for staying active in golf despite physical setbacks.

He had rotator cuff surgery in 1992 that sent him bouncing around mini-tours and trips to PGA Tour qualifying school to keep his card. He also had surgery on both elbows, and he won his first tournament at the 2004 Texas Open.

Nothing could top the 2005 season. He held off Fred Couples to win the Memorial, saving par from a creek on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village. And at the Tour Championship at East Lake to end the year, he opened with a 62 and went wire-to-wire, winning by six shots over Woods.

That remains the most shots Woods finished behind as a runner-up.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Bryants’ SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff’s office said.

It said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many," the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

Bryant is survived by his second wife, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren. His first wife, Cathy, preceded him in death. She died in 2017 of brain cancer, 11 months after her diagnosis.