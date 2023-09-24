Get your news about Dawgs, Jackets, United and more in AJC ePaper

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remain unbeaten after four games but it was an imperfect victory in their quest for a third straight national title. Get full coverage in the AJC ePaper in today’s Dawgs After the Game, a bonus section for subscribers.

Georgia Tech had some big plays Saturday to score a win over Wake Forest. Find out what went right and why the victory was crucial for their bowl hopes in today’s Jackets After the Game section in the AJC ePaper.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders saw his Cinderella story falter with the Colorado Buffaloes’ loss in Oregon. Get the full story in your AJC ePaper with College Football Extra, as well as all the news from around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.

To read the Sunday AJC, go to ajc.com/epaper

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Sports Insider

Celebrate Atlanta United’s return to the MLS playoffs in this week’s Sports Insider - the AJC’s weekly digital magazine, with complete reporting and analysis of Saturday’s 4-1 win over Montreal that clinched a berth in the postseason.

This week’s 38-page issue also looks ahead to the Ryder Cup, with facts and figures about this year’s duel between the USA and European teams along with profiles of all 24 pros taking to the course abroad.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Also, how can Deion Sanders change the game of college football in a way he has yet to do? One longtime national sports columnist takes a look at the impact that the brash coach can make.

Plus: A look at a key factor in each NFL game Sunday and Monday; the crude incident that shook baseball before the color barrier was broken; how competitive boat docking has become an under-the-radar sensation (and where); why the Asian Games are a bigger collection of sports than the Olympics; and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

Updates

The Braves play a split doubleheader Sunday, and you can keep up with the action on ajc.com and find our bonus After the Game coverage in Monday’s ePaper.

Atlanta Braves from ajc.com

Atlanta United from ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons from ajc.com

UGA football from ajc.com

Georgia Tech football from ajc.com

High school sports from ajc.com

More sports coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution