Get to know the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses

1 - Known Agenda (6-1): The last Kentucky Derby winner to start from the No. 1 hole was Ferdinand in 1986.

2 - Like The King (50-1)

3 - Brooklyn Strong (50-1): Made field after a few horses dropped out. With just 10 qualifying points, Brooklyn Strong holds the fewest entry points by any horse since the points system was introduced in 2013.

4 - Keepmeinmind (50-1)

5 - Sainthood (50-1): The No. 5 has produced the highest percentage of Kentucky Derby winners at 11%.

6 - O Besos (20-1)

7 - Mandaloun (15-1)

Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (Charlie Riedel/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

8 - Medina Spirit (15-1): Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who with six Derby winners is tied for most by a trainer.

9 - Hot Rod Charlie (8-1): Part-owned by former Starr’s Mill High football player Eric Armagost, who purchased the three-year old colt with former teammates at Brown University.

10 - Midnight Bourbon (20-1): Trained by Steve Asmussen, who is 0-for-21 with Derby horses.

11 - Dynamic One (20-1)

12 - Helium (50-1)

13 - Hidden Stash (50-1): Trained by Vicki Oliver, the first woman to field a Derby contender since Carla Gaines (Bolo in 2015). No female trainer has won the race.

Jockey Luis Saez rides Essential Quality to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., in this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Michael Conroy/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

14 - Essential Quality (2-1): The first gray horse favored to win the Kentucky Derby in 25 years. Only eight grays have won it since 1930, the last was Giacomo in 2005.

15 - Rock Your World (5-1)

16 - King Fury (20-1)

17 - Highly Motivated (10-1)

18 - Super Stock (30-1)

19 - Soup And Sandwich (30-1): Made his debut until Jan. 28 and won his first two races by a combined 10 lengths. His sire is Into Mischief, the sire of Authentic, last year’s Derby winner.

20 - Bourbonic (30-1): Ridden by Kendrick Carmouche — the first Black jockey in the Kentucky Derby since 2013.