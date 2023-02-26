X
Sports Insider: Atlanta United’s season opener; athletes on big screen

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Sports
20 minutes ago

Atlanta United fans can dig into the Five Stripes’ season-opening win — and the heroics of Thiago Almada, who scored twice in stoppage time for the comeback victory — plus a look at some of the big news that’s expected around the MLS this year in the latest edition of Sports Insider.

This week’s 58-page digital magazine also also dives deep into athletes on the big screen, with a few highs and a lot of lows through the decades, even going back to Georgia native Ty Cobb’s time in the spotlight — as well as why documentary series are suddenly becoming more prominent for pro sports and even broadening fan bases in at least one instance.

Also, check out the details behind some strong words at Florida State University this past week in regards to the broadcast deal in the ACC, which is also home to Georgia Tech.

Credit: AJC

Plus: Learn how Major League Baseball’s brand-new pitch clock played a part in the Braves failing to win their spring training opener; the latest on several players with Peach State ties and their positioning near the top of this offseason’s NFL Draft; get a glimpse into how the best teams in women’s college basketball are faring as the day to set the March Madness bracket approaches; read about the LPGA’s attempts to grow its financial picture amid controversy of Saudi Arabia backing a new men’s tour — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

