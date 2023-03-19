X

Sports Insider: Behind Atlanta United’s good games; NCAA bracket woes

Find out what’s making Atlanta United play so well — and getting better as the young season gets better — in the wake of the Five Stripes’ 5-1 win over the Portland Timbers, with comprehensive postgame reporting from beat writer Doug Roberson and a range of statistics as well in this week’s Sports Insider.

In this week’s 42-page digital magazine, readers can learn why they’ve got plenty of company with a busted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket, and find out the reasons why the odds are against them, in any year, pulling off a perfect run of predictions (even noted investor Warren Buffett has been known to stake some of his riches against it happening).

Also, find out why some of the worst teams in recent NFL years have traded the first pick in the draft, which many teams will “tank” in order to get their hands on, rather than choose the best rookie-to-be from the college ranks.

Plus: Learn what some of the top prospects in this year’s NBA Draft are doing to boost their stock; find out why the Golden Gloves still mean so much to so many people as boxing’s popularity is making a comeback; see how an 11-year-old explained so well why Major League Baseball needs new rules — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

