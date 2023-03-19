Sports Insider: Behind Atlanta United’s good games; NCAA bracket woes

In this week’s 42-page digital magazine, readers can learn why they’ve got plenty of company with a busted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket, and find out the reasons why the odds are against them, in any year, pulling off a perfect run of predictions (even noted investor Warren Buffett has been known to stake some of his riches against it happening).

Also, find out why some of the worst teams in recent NFL years have traded the first pick in the draft, which many teams will “tank” in order to get their hands on, rather than choose the best rookie-to-be from the college ranks.