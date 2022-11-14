Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle

Pyron, who made his second career start Saturday, suffered the injury on a 19-yard run late in the third quarter against the Hurricanes. He stayed in for one more play, throwing an interception. Pyron returned to the sideline, was examined by team medical staff and taken off the field. Zach Gibson finished the game for the Jackets.

The loss of Pyron is a tough break for the Jackets and the quarterback himself. Pyron played the past three games for Tech, the first off the bench against Florida State and then starts at Virginia Tech and at home vs. Miami. He showed himself to be poised and tough, capable of running the offense and finding his targets. He was named ACC co-rookie of the week after leading the Jackets back from a 27-16 fourth-quarter deficit to the Hokies to a 28-27 victory.