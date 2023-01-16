Georgia Tech’s scoring challenges at the rim ‘alarming’ to Josh Pastner

So where can Tech, averaging 63.7 points per game in regulation in ACC games, find another seven to 10 points?

A primary area is at the basket, where the Jackets have demonstrated an ability to consistently make baskets or draw fouls. Against Pitt, the Jackets were 3-for-14 on layup tries. In ACC play, Tech is shooting 45% on two-point field-goal tries (KenPom), 14th in the ACC.

“Our lack of ability to score layups at the rim right now is alarming,” Pastner said.

While center Rodney Howard (60.3%) and forwards Ja’von Franklin (57.3%) and Jalon Moore (53.8%) have been effective scorers in two-point range, the two guards with the most two-point attempts – Deivon Smith (44.5%) and Miles Kelly (40.6%) – are lagging.

Last season, guard Michael Devoe shot 53.9% on his two-point shots, a reflection of his development as a scorer around the basket.

Kelly, the Jackets’ leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, had a rough game against Pitt, scoring six points on 2-for-10 shooting, including 0-for-5 inside 3-point range. Kelly has been excellent beyond the arc – making 40.4% of his shots from 3-point range. He has made at least two 3-pointers in each of Tech’s past 11 games and is shooting 45.6% on 3-point tries in that span. Shots inside the arc have been tougher to make.

“We score in transition, and we’re good on the offensive glass,” said Pastner, referencing two areas that the Jackets have shown improvement this season. “We haven’t been great in that half-court area. Could be a little shot selection, maybe we don’t have as many breakdown-type of guys to get in that paint there.”