Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech

The Jackets defended fairly well, holding Pitt to 42.9% shooting from the field, but were stuck offensively in the second half. Besides going scoreless in five consecutive possessions to allow the 6-0 run, Tech did itself in later after closing to five points (58-53) with 5:42 left on a 3-pointer by Smith.

Tech kept Pitt scoreless for the next three possessions to give itself a chance, but went empty itself as Smith missed a 3-pointer, guard Deebo Coleman was called for a charge and then Smith had the ball taken away from him in the lane as he tried to make a play in traffic. When Pitt broke the drought with a layup in transition by Nike Sibande to go up seven points with 3:19, it had the feel of a decisive score.

Tech had one of its better games from 3-point range this season, making 12 of 29 attempts (41.4%). Smith (3-for-6) and Coleman (3-for-8) led the effort. But Tech was hapless inside, making 12 of 37 attempts from 2-point range (a season-low 32.4%). The Jackets also made only three trips to the free-throw line, missing all three shots, while Pitt was 17-for-20.