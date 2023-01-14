Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech

In Georgia Tech’s seventh ACC game, a competitive effort did not equate to a winning effort. The Yellow Jackets pushed Pitt, one of the surprise teams of the ACC, but didn’t have the firepower to complete the job, losing 71-60 on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech (8-9, 1-6 ACC) continued its slide, losing its fifth game out of its past six. It’s the second year in a row that the Jackets have a 1-6 record after seven ACC games. Pitt (12-6, 5-2), picked to finish 14th in the ACC this season, is one league win shy of matching its season total from last season.
The Jackets did a number of things that put them in a competitive position. They moved the ball better and cut effectively to create open shots, particularly in the first half. For the second consecutive game, guard Kyle Sturdivant gave the Jackets a lift off the bench, this time spreading out five assists against one turnover. Guard Deivon Smith, whose availability for the game was uncertain as he fought an illness this week, recorded his second consecutive double-double, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
However, the Jackets lost their way for a short sequence early in the second half, and that lapse provided Pitt with enough margin to score the road win. Down 40-36 at the 18:08 mark after forward Ja’von Franklin tipped in a missed layup by guard Miles Kelly, Tech gave up a 6-0 run to fall behind 46-36 with 16:31 remaining. Not able to consistently create open shots on offense, the Jackets could not overcome the 10-point deficit for the remainder of the game, closing to within four points once.
Pitt 71, Georgia Tech 60
The Jackets defended fairly well, holding Pitt to 42.9% shooting from the field, but were stuck offensively in the second half. Besides going scoreless in five consecutive possessions to allow the 6-0 run, Tech did itself in later after closing to five points (58-53) with 5:42 left on a 3-pointer by Smith.
Tech kept Pitt scoreless for the next three possessions to give itself a chance, but went empty itself as Smith missed a 3-pointer, guard Deebo Coleman was called for a charge and then Smith had the ball taken away from him in the lane as he tried to make a play in traffic. When Pitt broke the drought with a layup in transition by Nike Sibande to go up seven points with 3:19, it had the feel of a decisive score.
Tech had one of its better games from 3-point range this season, making 12 of 29 attempts (41.4%). Smith (3-for-6) and Coleman (3-for-8) led the effort. But Tech was hapless inside, making 12 of 37 attempts from 2-point range (a season-low 32.4%). The Jackets also made only three trips to the free-throw line, missing all three shots, while Pitt was 17-for-20.
