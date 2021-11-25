Yellow Jackets name their favorite Thanksgiving dishes

On Thanksgiving Day, Georgia Tech players will practice in the morning in preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia and later be released to spend the day with their families and loved ones. Four Yellow Jackets players shared their favorite things to eat on the holiday.
Defensive tackle Djimon Brooks
“Definitely, I have to go with the turkey and dressing. That’s a given with Thanksgiving.” (Asked who eats the most on the team, Brooks said defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza. “We’re always messing with T.K. and weight and stuff.”)
Offensive tackle Devin Cochran
“Probably collared greens with Worcestershire sauce.” (Cochran added that he’ll probably eat three plates of Thanksgiving dinner and then take three more home.)
Running back Jordan Mason
“About the food, I have to say, I need dressing with sweet potatoes. But I need the marshmallows on top with the sweet potatoes. You’ve got to have that in there. If that’s not in there, I can’t have the sweet potatoes. I like to mix it in there.” (Asked if he would have Arby’s on Thanksgiving – he had an NIL deal with the fast-food restaurant – Mason said no. “Shout-outs to Arby’s but no Arby’s on Thanksgiving.”)
Safety Tariq Carpenter
“Probably beef dressing. I think it’s a New Orleans thing. My other side of the family is from there. My grandmother, she cooks. I don’t know what she does to it, but it’s amazing. I can literally eat that all day on Thanksgiving.”
