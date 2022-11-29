Georgia Tech faces Iowa in final ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Through the loss to Marquette, Tech shot below 40% from the field in four consecutive games, ending that streak against North Alabama. The Jackets go into Tuesday’s game ranked 272nd in field-goal percentage at 42.0%. Coach Josh Pastner said there is a “heightened alert” on improving offensive play.

“We didn’t play well offensively in Fort Myers, and I don’t blame that on the players, on the student-athletes,” he said. “That’s on me. I didn’t do a good enough job.”

Tech is 9-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, including 3-3 in Pastner’s tenure. The ACC announced Monday that this year’s series will be the last, with the conference picking up a new series with the SEC beginning next year.

Television contracts led to the end of the 23-year series (15 for women’s basketball) that has provided many early-season matchups between the most prominent teams in college basketball. As a broadcast partner for both conferences, ESPN broadcast all of the games in the event. But with the Big Ten’s new TV contract with Fox, ESPN has no rights to any Big Ten home games, leading the network to create a new event with the SEC and ACC beginning next season.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.