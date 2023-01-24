BreakingNews
BREAKING: Traffic blocked as small plane lands on interstate in Gwinnett
Georgia Tech adds LB Austin Dean through portal; Zamari Walton commits

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Transfer activity has continued to percolate for Georgia Tech in recent days, as one player left, another arrived and former Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

Tuesday, Rutgers linebacker Austin Dean, who went in the portal Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he had transferred to Tech. Dean, from Tampa, Florida, played in 20 games in two seasons with one start, totaling 19 tackles. Dean, listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, is the third linebacker that Tech has added through transfer this offseason as defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker adds depth with the losses of Charlie Thomas, Ayinde Eley and Demetrius Knight.

Monday, defensive back Kenny Bennett went into the portal after one season with the Jackets, according to a report from On3. A transfer last year from Maryland, Bennett was expected to challenge for a role in the secondary but played in three games with three tackles. Bennett had one year of eligibility remaining when he came to Tech and would appear to need a waiver of some sort – such as a medical hardship waiver – to be granted an additional season.

On Sunday evening, Walton announced his transfer destination after being a surprise entry into the portal last week. Walton, who was a four-year starter for the Jackets (he has an extra year because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 policy), is the second defensive starter to leave Tech for Ole Miss in as many years, following defensive end Jared Ivey. Tech plays at Ole Miss on Sept. 16.

