“When I see a team that’s a team, when I see a team that’s ready to fight and prove all the doubters wrong, that’s what I saw,” said Sheamus, who was invited to the game by Tech. “You’re in Dublin, Ireland. Us Irish have been underdogs our whole life. When we see a team or someone that’s written off, that gives us even more reason to root for them and cheer for them.

“They were in the right city, the right country and they rose to the occasion and they went out there and they ran over FSU. Unbelievable. Nobody gave them a chance. Where are those doubters now, the so-called experts?”

Sheamus came away so impressed with the Jackets, and countryman David Shanahan, Tech’s punter, that he decided to make a trip to Atlanta to see coach Brent Key’s team play again. Tech’s home opener against Georgia State was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

From Dublin, Sheamus helped lead the Jackets through Jacket Alley before Saturday’s game.

“I could definitely see them if they keep that momentum going, if they keep that passion and drive going, there’s no reason they can’t be in the playoffs.”