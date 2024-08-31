Sheamus is 100% on the bandwagon.
Stephen Farrelly, known in World Wrestling Entertainment as Sheamus, was at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday to watch his new favorite college football team, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
On ESPN’s College Gameday, which aired its first international broadcast Aug. 24 for Tech’s matchup with No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Sheamus picked Tech to defeat FSU while the other Gameday pickers opted for FSU. The Seminoles were listed as a 10.5-point favorite in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
“When I see a team that’s a team, when I see a team that’s ready to fight and prove all the doubters wrong, that’s what I saw,” said Sheamus, who was invited to the game by Tech. “You’re in Dublin, Ireland. Us Irish have been underdogs our whole life. When we see a team or someone that’s written off, that gives us even more reason to root for them and cheer for them.
“They were in the right city, the right country and they rose to the occasion and they went out there and they ran over FSU. Unbelievable. Nobody gave them a chance. Where are those doubters now, the so-called experts?”
Sheamus came away so impressed with the Jackets, and countryman David Shanahan, Tech’s punter, that he decided to make a trip to Atlanta to see coach Brent Key’s team play again. Tech’s home opener against Georgia State was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.
From Dublin, Sheamus helped lead the Jackets through Jacket Alley before Saturday’s game.
“I could definitely see them if they keep that momentum going, if they keep that passion and drive going, there’s no reason they can’t be in the playoffs.”
