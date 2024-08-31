Georgia Tech

After picking Tech to beat FSU, WWE star Sheamus on hand for Yellow Jackets home opener

Sheamus sees a ‘prove all the doubters wrong’ spirit in Georgia Tech
The Irish wrestler Stephen Farrelly, who goes by the ring name Sheamus, visited the Georgia Tech sidelines before a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

The Irish wrestler Stephen Farrelly, who goes by the ring name Sheamus, visited the Georgia Tech sidelines before a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
52 minutes ago

Sheamus is 100% on the bandwagon.

Stephen Farrelly, known in World Wrestling Entertainment as Sheamus, was at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday to watch his new favorite college football team, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

On ESPN’s College Gameday, which aired its first international broadcast Aug. 24 for Tech’s matchup with No. 10 Florida State in Dublin, Sheamus picked Tech to defeat FSU while the other Gameday pickers opted for FSU. The Seminoles were listed as a 10.5-point favorite in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“When I see a team that’s a team, when I see a team that’s ready to fight and prove all the doubters wrong, that’s what I saw,” said Sheamus, who was invited to the game by Tech. “You’re in Dublin, Ireland. Us Irish have been underdogs our whole life. When we see a team or someone that’s written off, that gives us even more reason to root for them and cheer for them.

“They were in the right city, the right country and they rose to the occasion and they went out there and they ran over FSU. Unbelievable. Nobody gave them a chance. Where are those doubters now, the so-called experts?”

Sheamus came away so impressed with the Jackets, and countryman David Shanahan, Tech’s punter, that he decided to make a trip to Atlanta to see coach Brent Key’s team play again. Tech’s home opener against Georgia State was scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

From Dublin, Sheamus helped lead the Jackets through Jacket Alley before Saturday’s game.

“I could definitely see them if they keep that momentum going, if they keep that passion and drive going, there’s no reason they can’t be in the playoffs.”

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

After taking care of No. 10 FSU, what’s not to like about Georgia Tech?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With the conference ‘wide open,’ ACC Network analysts high on Georgia Tech, Haynes King
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech faces potential for dreaded letdown loss Saturday vs. Georgia State
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Takeaways from a Georgia Tech win: Defense answers the call
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Everything you need to know about the Georgia Tech-Georgia State football game
How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
With the conference ‘wide open,’ ACC Network analysts high on Georgia Tech, Haynes King
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How to watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech in Yellow Jackets’ home opener
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?