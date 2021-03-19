Without Moses Wright, Georgia Tech loses to Loyola in first round

The dagger may have been plunged with 3:37 to play. Loyola led 59-54 when Marquise Kennedy stepped to the line for a one-and-one. He missed, but the ball was tapped out to Keith Clemons, who was wide open for a 3-pointer and a 62-54 lead with 3:33 to play.

Tech (17-9) ended its season with a commendable effort without the ACC player of the year available. Loyola (25-4), champions of the Missouri Valley Conference, punished the Jackets with offense that moved the ball and generated a slew of open 3-point shots. The Ramblers were 11-for-27 from 3-point range, exploiting the Jackets’ weak 3-point defense.

The extra chances and the 3-point marksmanship overcame an efficient offensive performance by Tech, minus the offensive rebounding. The Jackets made 57.4% of their shots, but took six fewer shots (47 to 53) and couldn’t match Loyola’s 3-point shooting. Tech was 3-for-10 from beyond the arc.

Tech was led by forward Jordan Usher, who scored 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

Wright was certainly not forgotten. Guard Jose Alvarado honored his teammate by wearing his No. 5 jersey.

Coach Josh Pastner elected to go with a small lineup, putting 5-foot-10 guard Bubba Parham into the starting five to replace Wright, meaning the tallest player in the starting five was forward Jordan Usher at 6-foot-7, and Usher is more of a perimeter than post player.

The Jackets started the game charged up, jumping to a 13-3 lead as they applied pressure on defense to create turnovers and transition scoring opportunities. Loyola coach Porter Moser called timeout after guard Michael Devoe jumped a pass on the perimeter and raced in for a layup for the 13-3 advantage. The pressure out of the Jackets’ 1-3-1 zone, with defenders getting up close on whoever had the ball, was clearly bothering the Ramblers.

The cluster of Tech fans raised a noise that filled the venerable building with life. It was early, but the Jackets had established that they were here to fight. The cluster of Tech fans filled the venerable fieldhouse with their energy and noise.

Tech’s supporters included two of its all-time greats, Roger Kaiser and Bobby Cremins. Kaiser was last in the building in 1967 as a member of an Indiana high-school all-star team with his wife (then girlfriend) Beverly in the stands.

“I think it looks different,” she said.

At that point, Loyola had turned the ball over four times in its first possessions. But the Ramblers settled down, working the Tech defense for open shots. They turned it over only twice in their final 18 possessions of the half. That and unproductive reliance on one-on-one play on Tech’s part enabled the Ramblers to close the half on an 11-2 run to lead 30-25 at halftime.