With signings completed, Georgia Tech quiet on signing day

Tech added 16 high-school seniors and eight transfers in the December signing period. The class was ranked 47th in FBS and 11th in the ACC by 247Sports Composite, although the ranking does not include transfers. Since the early signing period for football was instituted in 2017, most high-school prospects have chosen to sign then, as their decisions have already been solidified. This year’s recruiting cycle tilted even more toward the first signing date.

One likely reason was that prospects could not take official visits because of the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting because of the pandemic. The opportunity to take visits in December and January to help inform decisions has been a common reason for delaying signing from December to February. With that possibility removed, there was less reason to continue deliberating.