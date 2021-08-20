With more help, Georgia Tech’s veteran secondary bent on playmaking

He further vowed that the unit would look “completely different” in the fall.

Beyond the expected progress to be made from experience and physical growth, there are at least two reasons why the Jackets’ pass defense should be better, one that has nothing to do with the secondary and one that has much to do with it.

The first is Tech’s pass rush, which coaches and players are counting on to be improved. Two defensive ends who’ve transferred in, Kevin Harris (Alabama) and Keion White (Old Dominion), both look capable of winning their share of one-on-one matchups on the edge. Returnees like Jordan Domineck and Sylvain Yondjouen at end and T.K. Chimedza and Djimon Brooks at tackle should continue their improvement. Earlier in the preseason, defensive end/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman pronounced his confidence in the ability for the defensive line to pressure quarterbacks without help from blitzing linebackers or defensive backs.

“The d-line can affect the game, really, more than any position on the football field, because they can affect the quarterback more than anybody, and the quarterback’s the most important player,” defensive back Wesley Walker said. “So having an elite pass rush most definitely helps the secondary guys.”

Tech improved from a tie for 111th in FBS in sacks per game in 2019 (1.4) to a tie for 70th in 2020 (2.1). Another jump is anticipated. Hitting 2.7 would be close to the top 25.

“I think our defensive backs realize that it’s coming, because of our defensive line,” safeties coach Nathan Burton said. “Our defensive line has progressed so much. (In practice), they’re making the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket, and we have a good offensive line.”

The more the line can create hurried or off-balance throws, the more likely the Jackets can come up with interceptions, part of defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker’s plan for the defense to lead FBS in takeaways. Tech has 13 interceptions the past two seasons, second fewest in the ACC over that time.

“I think our guys have been where they need to be, but they’re going to be rewarded more because of what (defensive line coach Larry Knight) and coach Coleman are doing up front,” Burton said.

One other significant change has been in how the defensive back group has practiced and conducted meetings. Where the cornerbacks and safeties often met separately last season, they’ve more frequently met as an entire group, starting in spring practice. The change followed a season in which, in the perspective of coach Geoff Collins, the two position groups had trouble working as a single unit.

In preseason practices, the two groups often spent practice periods together, working on pre-snap communication.

“We want to make sure we get that communication, because without communication, obviously we’ll mess up,” Walton said. “That’s been a big emphasis in the DB room.”

Beyond that, the depth continues to grow at both spots. Swilling is expected to play a lot at nickel back, opening up room for Myles Sims, Tobias Oliver and others at corner. Walker, an emerging playmaker last season, figures to see the field more, as could Derrik Allen and Jaylon King, among others.

Two weeks remain before the season opener against Northern Illinois on Sept. 4 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. At that point, the Jackets will have to go out on the field and back up their optimism with results. It won’t help that they’ll face a schedule ranked the second toughest in FBS by ESPN’s Football Power Index. Tech will be tested by a series of touted quarterbacks such as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Miami’s D’Eriq King and Georgia’s JT Daniels.

But, as Tech strives to improve beyond back-to-back three-win seasons and reach a bowl game for the first time in Collins’ tenure, the Jackets will count on the secondary for more. A proud group, one that has taken to referring to itself as Defensive Back Institute (DBI), plans to deliver.

“Those older guys, for sure, they want to leave a legacy,” Burton said.