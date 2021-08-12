Georgia Tech assistant Marco Coleman high on 4-man pass rush

Georgia Tech has the most size, depth and experience that it has had on the defensive line in coach Geoff Collins’ tenure. That bodes well for the Yellow Jackets’ pass rush, as defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman and defensive line coach Larry Knight see it.
On Thursday, Coleman expressed his confidence in the ability of the Tech defense to generate pass-rush pressure relying only on four defensive linemen and not needing blitz help.
“I think we’ll be able to get it done,” Coleman said following Tech’s sixth practice of the preseason. “I think right now, we’re probably in the best place we’ve been since we’ve been here, as far as the ability of the defensive ends and the defensive tackles and their ability to get to the passer.”
After ranking last in the ACC in sacks per game in 2019 (Collins’ first season) with 1.4, Tech improved to 12th with 2.1 in 2020. However, the Jackets often had to bring in blitz pressure from linebackers or defensive backs to hurry quarterbacks.
Being able to drop seven defenders in pass coverage and still pressure the quarterback would give defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker more flexibility in defending the pass.
While the addition of edge rushers such as Kevin Harris and Keion White figure to help, Coleman believes the development of returnees, such as ends Jordan Domineck and Sylvain Yondjouen and tackles Djimon Brooks and Ja’Quon Griffin, also will pay off.
“Because a lot of times, people think it’s just an individual thing,” said Coleman, who set Tech’s school record for career sacks (27.5, since broken) in his two-time All-American career. “But it’s about the group being able to coordinate and feel comfortable and together, and right now, these guys have a real strong comfort level.”
To Knight, technique, desire and ability all play a part.
“And we definitely have the guys with the ability to do so,” Knight said. “It’s going to be more so that attention to detail and that technique that’s involved with executing what myself and coach Coleman are teaching them to do.”