Georgia Tech assistant Marco Coleman high on 4-man pass rush

While the addition of edge rushers such as Kevin Harris and Keion White figure to help, Coleman believes the development of returnees, such as ends Jordan Domineck and Sylvain Yondjouen and tackles Djimon Brooks and Ja’Quon Griffin, also will pay off.

“Because a lot of times, people think it’s just an individual thing,” said Coleman, who set Tech’s school record for career sacks (27.5, since broken) in his two-time All-American career. “But it’s about the group being able to coordinate and feel comfortable and together, and right now, these guys have a real strong comfort level.”

To Knight, technique, desire and ability all play a part.

“And we definitely have the guys with the ability to do so,” Knight said. “It’s going to be more so that attention to detail and that technique that’s involved with executing what myself and coach Coleman are teaching them to do.”