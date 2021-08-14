With Jaylin Marshall’s commitment, Georgia Tech has quintet of 4-stars

Marshall announced his Tech scholarship offer in May 2020. His closest connection is with cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.

“Just the energy,” Marshall said. “He called me the most out of all the recruiters that I’ve spoken to. And his energy level – since we talked, it never changed.”

Marshall said he chose Tech over Arizona State, Indiana, Mississippi State and Utah. He also reported offers from Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma, among others. Marshall plans to enroll in January.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Marshall has the long frame that Collins has coveted in recruiting, and he shows a strong closing burst in his highlight video. Marshall said that he could play either cornerback or safety. He plans to be an early enrollee.

Marshall is rated the No. 347 prospect in the country and the No. 24 safety (247Sports Composite). He joins Tech’s four other four-star commits – Lee County High linebacker/safety Jaron Willis, Cedar Grove High wide receiver Janiran Bonner, Langston Hughes High running back Antonio Martin and defensive lineman K.J. Miles from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J.

Tech has not had a signing class with five four-star high-school recruits since its famed 2007 class, which had six. Collins’ 2020 class had four – running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jeff Sims, cornerback Miles Brooks and defensive end Jared Ivey.