With Jaylin Marshall’s commitment, Georgia Tech has quintet of 4-stars

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins accepted a commitment for the 2022 signing class from a fifth four-star prospect. Safety Jaylin Marshall from Miami (Fla.) Central High announced Friday his intention to sign with Tech.
“I’m locked in,” Marshall told the AJC. “I feel like this is the right choice.”
Marshall committed to Arizona State in February, but withdrew his commitment in July, a month after he made an official visit to Tech’s campus.
In deciding on Tech, Marshall said he decided to leave his state for college, but didn’t want to go too far. Marshall liked the city of Atlanta, its relative proximity to home and also the fact that he has family in the area.
“And then just the bond between me and the coaching staff,” Marshall said. “It’s been even stronger since I got the offer from Georgia Tech.”
Marshall announced his Tech scholarship offer in May 2020. His closest connection is with cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich.
“Just the energy,” Marshall said. “He called me the most out of all the recruiters that I’ve spoken to. And his energy level – since we talked, it never changed.”
Marshall said he chose Tech over Arizona State, Indiana, Mississippi State and Utah. He also reported offers from Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma, among others. Marshall plans to enroll in January.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Marshall has the long frame that Collins has coveted in recruiting, and he shows a strong closing burst in his highlight video. Marshall said that he could play either cornerback or safety. He plans to be an early enrollee.
Marshall is rated the No. 347 prospect in the country and the No. 24 safety (247Sports Composite). He joins Tech’s four other four-star commits – Lee County High linebacker/safety Jaron Willis, Cedar Grove High wide receiver Janiran Bonner, Langston Hughes High running back Antonio Martin and defensive lineman K.J. Miles from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J.
Tech has not had a signing class with five four-star high-school recruits since its famed 2007 class, which had six. Collins’ 2020 class had four – running back Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jeff Sims, cornerback Miles Brooks and defensive end Jared Ivey.