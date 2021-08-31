With Georgia Tech passing game improving, play-calling balance could shift

However, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude’s offenses have typically achieved more balance – at Temple, the Owls were 53/47 in favor of the run in 2017 and then 50/50 in 2018. While offering caveats, he suggested a more-even attack was in the offing.

“I think over the last couple years, we’ve been a better running team than we have been a throwing team,” Patenaude said Tuesday in advance of the season opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday. “I’d say right now, we’re probably as good on both sides. We’ll see if that holds up on Saturday night.”