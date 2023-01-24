With free-throw deficiencies, Georgia Tech tries to end slide vs. Clemson

Explore Scoring droughts plague Georgia Tech in loss to Syracuse

Two issues have become increasingly detrimental to the Yellow Jackets – their difficulty in getting to the free-throw line and making shots when they actually get there. Tech has taken a total of 28 free throws in its past three games – home losses to Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Syracuse.

It dropped the Jackets’ average to 15.2 free throws per game, third fewest in the ACC. Tech’s opposition shot a combined 58 free throws in the three games. In league play, the Jackets’ average is 12.2 free throws per game, which is second fewest in the conference. A year ago, the Jackets were 14th in free throws per game in ACC games at 13.4 per game.