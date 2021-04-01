With 2 matches left, Georgia Tech has shot at ACC volleyball title

The Yellow Jackets, ranked 23rd nationally, will face No. 22 Notre Dame Thursday and Duke Saturday at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Tech is in third place in the conference at 11-3, behind No. 13 Louisville at 11-2 and Notre Dame at 12-3. While perhaps not the most probable outcome, Tech’s path to its third ACC title in school history is fairly simple.

Most likely, the Jackets need to sweep the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils to finish at 13-3 and then have Louisville split against Miami and North Carolina for a 12-3 mark. That scenario, with Tech having beaten Notre Dame, would enable the Jackets to leapfrog both teams for first and earn the ACC title. (Volleyball’s champion is determined by regular-season finish.) There are other combinations through which Tech can finish first, but would require Louisville to lose twice, which appears highly unlikely.