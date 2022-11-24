What some of the Yellow Jackets are thankful for

Linebacker Charlie Thomas: “I’m thankful for everything. I’m thankful for this opportunity to be at Georgia Tech. I’m thankful for my mom. I’m thankful for my family, my grandma. my coaches, my teammates. I can’t be more thankful.”

His Thanksgiving meal: “We were just talking about this. The first dish has got to be dressing. Some good ham, collard greens, macaroni. Some good dessert. Pecan pie, something like that.”

Defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen (from Belgium): “I didn’t know about Thanksgiving until I got here. I mean, I heard about it, but every year, it’s been a little different. What I love is the green-bean casserole. I usually don’t like vegetables but that one I can eat. I’m pretty excited. I’m going to one of our teammate’s place to go celebrate it over there, so it’s going to be nice. I love it.”

Running back Hassan Hall: “I’m thankful for everything – my family, my friends, I’m thankful to be here. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful for all things. I’m thankful for what I have and what I don’t have – because it wasn’t meant to be. I’m thankful.”

His Thanksgiving meal: “Well, everything is on it, for sure. Everything is going to be on it. You’ve got everything. Not going to give any details. I’m going to take a picture, I might post it.”

Side items: “Yams, for sure. Your dressing, I don’t know if people are a big fan of dressing – I love dressing. You know, you’ve got your mac and cheese, of course.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.