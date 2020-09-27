What Georgia Tech players said after the Syracuse game

“I thought we could have played better. I’d say, honestly, that’s not us. We could have played better. We had a downfall today, but I promise you, we’ll be back, and we’ll have it together.”

On the upcoming open date:

“I think that’ll give us the chance to kind of recuperate, step back and kind of work on the things that we need to work on. See what we’re doing bad and see what we’re doing good at. Just the ups and downs. So I think it’ll be good for us coming out against Louisville, give us a lot of time to prepare.”

On his interception and pass breakup:

“You know, a lot of film study, just trying to do a lot of things off the field to prepare myself at the highest level. It felt good, but obviously I’m just trying to do anything I can to help the team and the offense get back on the field so they can get some points on the board. And the PBU, it was a big stop. It felt good, but like I said, I’m just trying to do my job and do what I have to do. That’s what’s expected and that’s what we do at practice. We’re going against the best receivers in practice every day. So nothing major to me, just ready to get the offense back on the field so they can some points on the board.”

JAHMYR GIBBS

On if he has settled into the offense:

“I’ve pretty much got the offense pretty down pat for the most part. So I feel like it’s pretty good.”

On his touchdown catch:

“Basically, I just ran a little wheel route and the defensive end was manned up on me, so we knew that was going to be most likely open. He threw it where I could get it and it was good from there.”

Challenges of the Syracuse defense:

“There was just a lot of moving around. They’ll just move around to different places. It was just a lot. We had it down for the most part, but we just had a lot of turnovers, and we can’t do that.”

On the open date:

“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, obviously, so we’ll take these next two weeks to prepare and just correct the mistakes.”

On the delay:

“We just kept our composure. We weren’t really worried about that delay. We had already had that happen this season, so we weren’t really worried about that, and we were just getting ready to play.”

On trying to encourage Jeff Sims:

“We’re always there for our guys. We’re always motivating. We’re young, for the most part, so we just picked him up. But he’ll be straight. We’ll get it fixed.”