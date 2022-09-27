What Georgia Tech interim coach Brent Key had to say Tuesday

But at the same time, you give players that responsibility and the accountability that comes with it. So, it’s a two-way street, and they have to understand both of those things where there’s got to also be accountability that goes along with it.

As these things were going on yesterday, first thing we did was we went upstairs and hunkered down for probably two and a half hours of special-teams meetings. I would like to go ahead and announce that Jason Semore has been promoted from not only linebackers coach but to special-teams coordinator. So he will be running special teams along with everyone else on the staff immediately working to fix the issues we’ve had.

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer/AJC

Our goal is to go out and play the best brand of football we possibly can and a great chance to every Saturday and a great chance to know they have an opportunity to go out there and compete and when to make their alumni and family very proud.

Q: Just curious about the temp-coach situation. Are you going to promote somebody (to fill the open spot on the staff) or bring someone else in to kind of fill that role so you have another hand?

A: Yeah. We eventually will. That is something I won’t rush into. You’re talking about someone that is gonna be hands-on around your players every single day. That’s a responsibility that I take very seriously, and bringing someone into the program to be able to help that fits the exact role we have available and what we need personally and what our players need, and it is not something we are going to rush into, but it is something I have already put a lot of thought into, and with our bye week coming up in two weeks, (I) think of it as a kind of safe zone to kind of address some of those other things.

Q: How in this new role can you help this team get the season turned around because they can still qualify for a bowl game, and do you consider this kind of a tryout for the next full-time coach position?

A: First question, we have to work with what we can work with. Players respond to organization that’s involved, and we have to make sure our players are free and playing simple every Saturday and fix what has plagued us in games that has happened over and over. But to fix those things, as a staff, to be able to give back to the kids and be able to do the best job they can on Saturday and as a player, especially as a football player. As a younger player, the more you have to think about things, the slower you’re going to play. More hesitant you’re going to be slow so our staff we want to give power to these kids. We want these guys to be able to go out and play as fast as they possibly can to play as hard as they possibly can and be free from thinking about things, so we have to simply things. Whatever we have to do to do that it comes back to practice.