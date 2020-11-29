What Geoff Collins said after the win over Duke

On offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude coaching from the sideline instead of the coaches box:

“It was good. It’s something we’ve discussed throughout the year, and then that four-week period in between, so we thought it was a good deal. Obviously, it paid off for us (Saturday). It was really good. And Dave was even able to see some things, even from the field, and (have) a feel and a flow of the game. I thought he called a heck of a game.”

On defensive line:

“I bet when we look back at the tape (Sunday), I bet there’s probably seven to eight defensive ends that were just rolling through the game, staying fresh, giving relentless pressure. Just proud of that group. And being able to stop the run without having to blitz all the time was really nice tonight, so just hat’s off to the defensive line coaches and (defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker).”

On mistakes in return game:

“Every single Thursday, for the last year and a half we’ve been here, every single Thursday, (assistant coaches) Tashard Choice (and) Kerry Dixon take all of our returners, and we practice all of the specialized returns.

“What to do when the ball’s within a yard out of bounds. What to do when the ball is close to going into the end zone. What to do when it’s being punted inside the 10-yard line. All of those things. We do it every single Thursday.

“Sometimes, young men get in the heat of battle, some of them are true freshmen, and are put in situations and some bad things might happen. I am so proud of them. So proud of Nate (McCollum), so proud of Dontae (Smith). Dontae made the right decision (in fielding the kickoff on the sideline). He was just this far off (Collins held his thumb and index finger close together) his foot being down and fielding the ball, and I thought it was a big time play for him. I just wish he had gotten (his foot) down a little bit sooner.”