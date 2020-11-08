Veteran Jackets assess Georgia Tech’s newcomers

Usher on Howard and Sturdivant:

“They’re both super hard workers. They came right in, we didn’t give them any time to take it slow. We pushed them, and they’ve been doing really well. Kyle’s pushing Jose in practice, they’re battling against each other. Rodney has been working with Coach ‘Rev’ (Eric Reveno). I’ve seen a lot of development from them from the time they just got here to (the time we’re) starting to get ready. I’m proud of both of them and I love both and excited to play with them. Especially Kyle. I’ve been waiting to play with Kyle for years now.”

On the strengths of each:

“I would say Rodney has great hands. Rodney probably has the best hands out of our big men in the post. And he can finish. He has good over-the-shoulder hooks. And Kyle has great speed. He can defend. I think Kyle’s going to be really good at changing pace, changing the side of the floor in transition and getting us into our sets. Like I said, I’m really excited about our team. Can’t really give you too much (about both players). Can’t let all all the cats out of the bag.”

Alvarado on Sturdivant and Meka:

“Kyle, he’s going to be a good guard for us. Very disciplined in what he does, like he doesn’t turn the ball over. Very fast on fast breaks. He’s going to be really good for us. I’m glad that we got him. And Jordan, he’s going to give you a lot of energy. He’s going to give you a lot of energy and he’s going to wake a lot of people up to how athletic he is and just how he just moves around and works so hard.”