Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director

Greene had been AD at Buffalo and helped then-coach Lance Leipold (whom Greene inherited when he became AD in 2015) take the Bulls from their status as a perennially losing team to three consecutive bowls. However, his out-of-the-box hire at Auburn of Bryan Harsin from Boise State (who appears to be on his way out in his second season), which led to his resignation in August, has not worked out well.

Cobb oversaw an FCS powerhouse at Appalachian State, which during his nine-year tenure won three national titles in a row before he guided the program to FBS. He also hired coach Scott Satterfield, who won bowl games in the team’s first three seasons at that level and put together a 51-24 record. At Georgia State since 2014, he hired coach Shawn Elliott and helped him build a program that has made four bowl games in Elliott’s first five seasons.