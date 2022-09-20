Unusual point spread for Georgia Tech-UCF

Georgia Tech doesn’t need any reminders of how the public is perceiving it after a 42-0 loss on Saturday to No. 16 Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium. But Las Vegas has done it anyway, making the Yellow Jackets a 20-point underdog (as of Tuesday morning) to the Knights for their game in Orlando, Fla. It’s not unheard of for a team from a power conference to be a double-digit underdog to a team from one of the Group of Five conferences – the American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt – but it’s not the norm.

Through Week 4, there have been 82 games between power conference and G-5 schools. Of the 82, 10 power conference schools have been the underdog, according to teamrankings.com. The spread for the Tech-UCF game is the widest of the 10.