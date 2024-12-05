Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Two former Georgia Tech greats honored by NCAA

April 9, 2021, Augusta: Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

April 9, 2021, Augusta: Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
By
32 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech standouts Danielle Donehew and Matt Kuchar have been selected to receive of the NCAA Silver Anniversary award, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes distinguished individuals for their collegiate and professional achievements on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate careers. Representatives of NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former players, select each year’s recipients.

Donehew and Kuchar are two of six recipients of the award. They are joined in the 2025 class by Harvard football’s Isaiah Kacyvenski, Gallaudet two-sport athlete Ronda Jo Miller, UCLA swimmer Keiko Price and Stanford volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. The NCAA will recognize the honorees at the Honors Celebration during the 2025 NCAA Convention on Jan. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

A recent inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Donehew was a four-year letter winner for Tech women’s basketball (1996-2000). She was named an ACC Legend in 2013, was a two-time academic all-ACC and CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree twice.

A three-time all-American at Tech, Kuchar was crowned a U.S. Amateur Champion (1997), Fred Haskins Player of the Year winner (1998) and Dave Williams Award recipient (2000), recognizing the top national player of the year. Kuchar also was named the 1997 ACC rookie of the year and 1998 ACC player of the year after winning the NCAA East Regional Championship (1998).

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo by Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik

Ten Georgia Tech football players named all-ACC
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia basketball continues to flex with strong win over Notre Dame
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

De'Andre Hunter scores 23 points as the Hawks beat the NBA-best Cavs again, 117-101
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech signs 22, but top recruit Josh Petty remains unsigned2h ago
Georgia Tech football Early Signing Day live updates: Who has signed with the Jackets?
Jackets lose to No. 21 Oklahoma in SEC/ACC Challenge
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial2h ago
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again