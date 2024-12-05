Two former Georgia Tech greats honored by NCAA

Former Georgia Tech standouts Danielle Donehew and Matt Kuchar have been selected to receive of the NCAA Silver Anniversary award, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes distinguished individuals for their collegiate and professional achievements on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate careers. Representatives of NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former players, select each year’s recipients.
Donehew and Kuchar are two of six recipients of the award. They are joined in the 2025 class by Harvard football’s Isaiah Kacyvenski, Gallaudet two-sport athlete Ronda Jo Miller, UCLA swimmer Keiko Price and Stanford volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. The NCAA will recognize the honorees at the Honors Celebration during the 2025 NCAA Convention on Jan. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.
A recent inductee into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Donehew was a four-year letter winner for Tech women’s basketball (1996-2000). She was named an ACC Legend in 2013, was a two-time academic all-ACC and CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree twice.
A three-time all-American at Tech, Kuchar was crowned a U.S. Amateur Champion (1997), Fred Haskins Player of the Year winner (1998) and Dave Williams Award recipient (2000), recognizing the top national player of the year. Kuchar also was named the 1997 ACC rookie of the year and 1998 ACC player of the year after winning the NCAA East Regional Championship (1998).
