Two former Georgia Tech greats honored by NCAA

Former Georgia Tech standouts Danielle Donehew and Matt Kuchar have been selected to receive of the NCAA Silver Anniversary award, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes distinguished individuals for their collegiate and professional achievements on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their collegiate careers. Representatives of NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former players, select each year’s recipients.

Donehew and Kuchar are two of six recipients of the award. They are joined in the 2025 class by Harvard football’s Isaiah Kacyvenski, Gallaudet two-sport athlete Ronda Jo Miller, UCLA swimmer Keiko Price and Stanford volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. The NCAA will recognize the honorees at the Honors Celebration during the 2025 NCAA Convention on Jan. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.