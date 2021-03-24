TV time set for Georgia Tech-South Carolina in Sweet 16

South Carolina (24-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair region of the tournament, and the Yellow Jackets (17-8) are the No. 5 seed. South Carolina defeated Mercer 79-53 and Oregon State 59-42 to reach the regional semifinals. Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin 54-52 in overtime and West Virginia 73-56 on its way to the meeting with the Gamecocks.