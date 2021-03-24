X

TV time set for Georgia Tech-South Carolina in Sweet 16

Georgia Tech players celebrate their win over West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA women's Tournament Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Scott Wachter/NCAA)
Georgia Tech players celebrate their win over West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA women's Tournament Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Scott Wachter/NCAA)

Credit: NCAA

Credit: NCAA

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Brandon Sudge, For the AJC

The TV time was set for the Georgia Tech women’s game against South Carolina in the Sweet 16. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday on ABC at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

South Carolina (24-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair region of the tournament, and the Yellow Jackets (17-8) are the No. 5 seed. South Carolina defeated Mercer 79-53 and Oregon State 59-42 to reach the regional semifinals. Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin 54-52 in overtime and West Virginia 73-56 on its way to the meeting with the Gamecocks.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.