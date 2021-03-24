TV time set for Georgia Tech-South Carolina in Sweet 16

The TV time was set for the Georgia Tech women’s game against South Carolina in the Sweet 16. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday on ABC at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
South Carolina (24-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Hemisfair region of the tournament, and the Yellow Jackets (17-8) are the No. 5 seed. South Carolina defeated Mercer 79-53 and Oregon State 59-42 to reach the regional semifinals. Tech defeated Stephen F. Austin 54-52 in overtime and West Virginia 73-56 on its way to the meeting with the Gamecocks.