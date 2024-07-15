Georgia Tech

Trio of Yellow Jackets to join Brent Key at ACC Football Kickoff

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) talks with teammates during their first day of spring football practice at Rose Bowl Field, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (10) talks with teammates during their first day of spring football practice at Rose Bowl Field, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
17 minutes ago

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key will be joined by three Yellow Jackets next Monday at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, the ACC announced Monday.

Zeek Biggers, Jamal Haynes and Haynes King will be part of the four-day event. The ACC Network will broadcast live from the ACC Football Kickoff beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 22. A special edition of ACC Huddle will air at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.

One of the nation’s top returning quarterbacks, King was one of only two Power Five conference players with at least 2,800 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes, 700 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2023. King, from Longview, Texas, was also only the fourth ACC player since 2000 to amass those numbers, joining Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (2015), Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans (2016) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (2016 and 2017).

King led the ACC and ranked ninth nationally in points responsible for (224), led the ACC and ranked 12th nationally in touchdown passes (27) and ranked second in the ACC and 29th nationally in total offense (275.3 ypg). The 6-foot-4, 204-pound redshirt-junior set a Tech single-season record with 37 touchdowns responsible for, breaking the previous record of 35 compiled by Joe Hamilton in 1999. King’s 27 touchdown passes were the second-most in a single-season at Tech.

In his first season as a running back after beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, Haynes was the workhorse of the ACC’s top rushing offense in 2023, finishing with 1,059 yards on the ground — the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history. The Grayson High School graduate also caught 20 passes for 151 yards and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards to total 1,257 all-purpose yards and earn all-conference recognition as both a running back (third team) and all-purpose performer (honorable mention).

Biggers, a defensive lineman from Salisbury, North Carolina, started all 13 games in 2023 and recorded 40 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Key will be appearing at his second ACC Football Kickoff after making his debut at the 2023 event.

Biggers, Haynes and King will be part of an attendees list that includes 19 quarterbacks, six running backs, five offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two tight ends, 12 defensive linemen, seven defensive backs and five linebackers.

