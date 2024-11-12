Georgia Tech
Trio of Yellow Jackets honored after upset of No. 4 Miami

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrate after defeating Miami in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Three Yellow Jackets were recognized Monday after Georgia Tech upset No. 4 Miami 28-23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl selected Tech coach Brent Key as The Dodd Trophy coach of the week.

The Dodd Trophy coach of the week award honors a coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Tech’s win over Miami marked the Jackets’ first victory over a top-five ranked opponent since 2009 and its second top-10 victory this year. Earlier this season, Key also received the Dodd award after an upset win over then No. 10 Florida State in Dublin. Key now improves to 6-1 against nationally-ranked ACC opponents.

Tech quarterback Haynes King was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s weekly Great 8 list in recognition of his performance in the win over No. 4 Miami.

Playing through a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the previous two games, King accounted for 125 yards and two touchdowns. King ran 20 times for 93 yards and completed all six of his passes for 32 yards. His 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Rutherford in the second quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-10 lead that they never relinquished and his 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter closed the scoring for the Jackets.

Tech senior right tackle Jordan Williams was named the ACC’s offensive lineman of the week Monday, Williams delivered key blocks on both Tech touchdown runs, including King’s game-sealing fourth-quarter score. Williams and the Jackets did not allow a sack in the game.

Behind Williams, Tech’s 271 rushing yards were 176 more than Miami had allowed per game coming in (95.2) and 65 more than the Hurricanes had surrendered in any game this season.

