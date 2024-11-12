Trio of Yellow Jackets honored after upset of No. 4 Miami

Tech’s win over Miami marked the Jackets’ first victory over a top-five ranked opponent since 2009 and its second top-10 victory this year. Earlier this season, Key also received the Dodd award after an upset win over then No. 10 Florida State in Dublin. Key now improves to 6-1 against nationally-ranked ACC opponents.

Tech quarterback Haynes King was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s weekly Great 8 list in recognition of his performance in the win over No. 4 Miami.

Playing through a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the previous two games, King accounted for 125 yards and two touchdowns. King ran 20 times for 93 yards and completed all six of his passes for 32 yards. His 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Rutherford in the second quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-10 lead that they never relinquished and his 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter closed the scoring for the Jackets.

Tech senior right tackle Jordan Williams was named the ACC’s offensive lineman of the week Monday, Williams delivered key blocks on both Tech touchdown runs, including King’s game-sealing fourth-quarter score. Williams and the Jackets did not allow a sack in the game.

Behind Williams, Tech’s 271 rushing yards were 176 more than Miami had allowed per game coming in (95.2) and 65 more than the Hurricanes had surrendered in any game this season.