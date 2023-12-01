Trio of Georgia Tech players intend to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard, running back Jamie Felix and defensive back Kenan Johnson announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. They made their decisions public via social media this week.
Kennard was one of Tech’s top defensive lineman this season, totaling 54 tackles (11 for a loss), six sacks (four of which came in one game at Wake Forest), an interception and two forced fumbles. The junior from Riverwood High School was named ACC defensive lineman of the week Sept. 11.
A former three-star recruit out of the class of 2020, Kennard had 61 career tackles entering the season.
Thank you Yah, it's time. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/USJpAFXPs4— K9 (@KyleKennard1) December 1, 2023
Johnson played in 11 games this season and made 29 tackles, an interception in a win at Wake Forest, broke up three passes and forced two fumbles. Johnson has been with the Yellow Jackets since 2019 and had made 32 tackles entering the 2023 season.
Originally from Lake Minneola, Florida, Johnson was a three-star prospect as a high school senior.
Thank you Lord I’m here! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qr5IvjrSD3— Kenan Johnson (@_kenan_7) December 1, 2023
Felix, from Camden County High School, played only three snaps this season – all on kick returns in the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 9 win over South Carolina State. In 2022, Felix played in five games and was given 23 rush attempts in which he rushed for 80 yards and caught six passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
A three-star prospect in the 2022 signing class, according to the 247Sports Composite, Felix ran for more than 3,000 yards during his career at Camden County. He signed with Tech in December 2021 and chose the Jackets over reported scholarship offers from Georgia, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Tennessee.
The NCAA’s transfer portal opens Monday.
