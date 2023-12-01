Trio of Georgia Tech players intend to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard, running back Jamie Felix and defensive back Kenan Johnson announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. They made their decisions public via social media this week.

Kennard was one of Tech’s top defensive lineman this season, totaling 54 tackles (11 for a loss), six sacks (four of which came in one game at Wake Forest), an interception and two forced fumbles. The junior from Riverwood High School was named ACC defensive lineman of the week Sept. 11.

A former three-star recruit out of the class of 2020, Kennard had 61 career tackles entering the season.