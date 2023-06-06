X

Rabun Gap’s Trey Horne commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Georgia Tech continued to build its 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Trey Horne on Tuesday afternoon.

Horne is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising senior at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap. A three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, Horne reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, North Carolina State, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

A wide receiver at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, Horne began his high school career Hanna High in Anderson, South Carolina, before moving to Wren High in Piedmont, South Carolina. He spent the 2022 season at RGNCHS and reclassified into a 2024 prospect.

Horne totaled more than 2,200 all-purpose yards and accounted for 21 touchdowns in 12 games in 2022.

Tech now has seven commitments toward the 2024 signing class, which ranks 35th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

