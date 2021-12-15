Tracking Georgia Tech’s signing-day announcements

Best, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 106 prospect in Georgia, helped lead the Eagles to the Class 7A state championship game and a 13-2 record. Best received his scholarship offer after a one-on-one on-campus workout with offensive-line coach Brent Key.

3. Jamie Felix, Camden County High, RB, 5-10, 195. 7:24 a.m.

Felix was a late commitment to coach Geoff Collins’ class, as his recruitment heated up last week when the Yellow Jackets’ running-back depth grew thin. Felix, formerly a four-star prospect (now a three-star), has regained his health after dealing with a hamstring injury during his junior season.

4. DJ Moore, Archer High, WR, 6-1, 190. 7:43 a.m.

Moore, one of two signees from talent-laden Gwinnett County (Efford is the other), was among the first to commit to Tech, in late May. The No. 92 prospect in the state, Moore heard from a number of schools hoping to dissuade him from his commitment. Said his father Derrick Moore, “We feel like Georgia Tech is doing a lot of the right things in order to build something legendary in the future.”

5. Tyler Gibson, Johns Creek High, OL, 6-5, 290, 8:03 a.m.

Gibson, a high three-star prospect ranked the No. 53 prospect in Georgia, helps fill a significant need for the Jackets on the offensive line. Gibson, who played offensive tackle at Johns Creek and has also played basketball, moves his feet well for a player his size.

6. Zach Pyron, Pinson Valley High, Pinson, Ala., QB, 6-3, 215, 8:08 a.m.

Pyron, the sole quarterback in the class, was one of the final additions to the class, committing in October. A high three-star prospect and the No. 18 prospect in the state of Alabama, Pyron led his team to state championships in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. A former Baylor commit, Pyron was also one of 20 quarterbacks invited to compete in the finals of the Elite 11, a nationwide quarterback competition that draws many of the top quarterbacks in the country.

7. Aidan Birr, Kennedale (Texas) High, K, 6-1, 190. 8:33 a.m.

Birr made his commitment to Tech in late July after proving himself to Jackets coaches at a specialists camp on Tech’s campus in June. Birr, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 7 kicker in the class, made seven of 10 field-goal tries this season for Kennedale, including a 49-yarder. Kicking off from the 40-yard line (five yards in front of the college kickoff spot), he recorded touchbacks on 58 of 66 kickoffs (87.9%), including several that cleared the end zone.