Tracking Georgia Tech’s signing-day announcements

Georgia Tech began the first day of the early signing period expecting national letters of intent from their 15 committed high-school prospects with the possibility of a surprise signing. The signings for the 2022 signing class began Wednesday.
The signings will be posted as they are reported by Tech.
1. Kyle Efford, Dacula High, LB, 6-2, 230. 7:09 a.m.
Efford, a three-star prospect who made his commitment in July, was named the Region 8-6A player of the year as he made 160 tackles and also ran for 1,180 yards. He is ranked the No. 104 prospect in Georgia. (All rankings from 247Sports Composite)
2. Brandon Best, Milton High, OL, 6-4, 300. 7:15 a.m.
Best, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 106 prospect in Georgia, helped lead the Eagles to the Class 7A state championship game and a 13-2 record. Best received his scholarship offer after a one-on-one on-campus workout with offensive-line coach Brent Key.
3. Jamie Felix, Camden County High, RB, 5-10, 195. 7:24 a.m.
Felix was a late commitment to coach Geoff Collins’ class, as his recruitment heated up last week when the Yellow Jackets’ running-back depth grew thin. Felix, formerly a four-star prospect (now a three-star), has regained his health after dealing with a hamstring injury during his junior season.
4. DJ Moore, Archer High, WR, 6-1, 190. 7:43 a.m.
Moore, one of two signees from talent-laden Gwinnett County (Efford is the other), was among the first to commit to Tech, in late May. The No. 92 prospect in the state, Moore heard from a number of schools hoping to dissuade him from his commitment. Said his father Derrick Moore, “We feel like Georgia Tech is doing a lot of the right things in order to build something legendary in the future.”
5. Tyler Gibson, Johns Creek High, OL, 6-5, 290, 8:03 a.m.
Gibson, a high three-star prospect ranked the No. 53 prospect in Georgia, helps fill a significant need for the Jackets on the offensive line. Gibson, who played offensive tackle at Johns Creek and has also played basketball, moves his feet well for a player his size.
6. Zach Pyron, Pinson Valley High, Pinson, Ala., QB, 6-3, 215, 8:08 a.m.
Pyron, the sole quarterback in the class, was one of the final additions to the class, committing in October. A high three-star prospect and the No. 18 prospect in the state of Alabama, Pyron led his team to state championships in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. A former Baylor commit, Pyron was also one of 20 quarterbacks invited to compete in the finals of the Elite 11, a nationwide quarterback competition that draws many of the top quarterbacks in the country.
7. Aidan Birr, Kennedale (Texas) High, K, 6-1, 190. 8:33 a.m.
Birr made his commitment to Tech in late July after proving himself to Jackets coaches at a specialists camp on Tech’s campus in June. Birr, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 7 kicker in the class, made seven of 10 field-goal tries this season for Kennedale, including a 49-yarder. Kicking off from the 40-yard line (five yards in front of the college kickoff spot), he recorded touchbacks on 58 of 66 kickoffs (87.9%), including several that cleared the end zone.
