Tough matchup for Georgia Tech in first round of NCAA tennis tournament

The Yellow Jackets, in the tournament for the 23rd consecutive time, have won their first-round match in each of their past 20 appearances and are 21-1 altogether. Tech will have a challenge getting to the second round. The No. 17 Jackets (15-9) will play No. 38 Central Florida (11-11) in the round of 64 at 11 a.m. Friday at Florida, host of the four-team regional.

The two teams met at Tech March 23, and the Jackets won 4-3 with the Knights severely short of able bodies. Tech won the doubles point with the help of UCF not supplying a team at No. 3 doubles and then won the point at No. 6 singles because the Knights didn’t field a player there either.