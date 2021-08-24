ajc logo
X

Todd Stansbury’s statement on ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance

Athletic Director Todd Stansbury (left) poses with Geoff Collins who was named Georgia Tech football coach at a news conference in Atlanta on December 7, 2018. (Photo by Phil Skinner)
Caption
Athletic Director Todd Stansbury (left) poses with Geoff Collins who was named Georgia Tech football coach at a news conference in Atlanta on December 7, 2018. (Photo by Phil Skinner)

Credit: PHIL SKINNER

Credit: PHIL SKINNER

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With Tuesday’s announcement of the alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury offered his approval of the partnership. Stansbury knows the Pac-12 better than most in the ACC, having served at Oregon State first as an executive associate AD and then later as an AD.

Stansbury’s statement on the alliance:

“We at Georgia Tech are very excited about the ACC’s ground-breaking alliance with the Big Ten and Pac-12. Having spent 10 years in the Pac-12 myself and also being very familiar with the Big Ten, I know that the 41 institutions in our conferences are very like-minded when it comes to our commitment to providing student-athletes with the best possible experiences – athletically, academically and socially.

“I believe that our leagues are uniquely positioned to collaborate and address the complex issues and opportunities in college athletics, and I know that we’ll do so with the best interests of student-athletes as the top priority. I’m looking forward to working with our colleagues in the Big Ten and Pac-12 to provide leadership for the future of collegiate athletics and to strengthen collegiate athletics for student-athletes and fans, now and for generations to come.”

In Other News
1
On ‘triple-option Tuesday,’ Georgia Tech readies for Kennesaw State
2
Juanyeh Thomas stars for defense in Georgia Tech scrimmage
3
‘Spoon-feeding’ time is over for Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims
4
At long last, ACC Network appears on Comcast, but only temporarily
5
For Georgia Tech tight ends, ‘exceptional’ blocking could open up their
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top