Todd Stansbury’s statement on ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance

With Tuesday’s announcement of the alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury offered his approval of the partnership. Stansbury knows the Pac-12 better than most in the ACC, having served at Oregon State first as an executive associate AD and then later as an AD.
Stansbury’s statement on the alliance:
“We at Georgia Tech are very excited about the ACC’s ground-breaking alliance with the Big Ten and Pac-12. Having spent 10 years in the Pac-12 myself and also being very familiar with the Big Ten, I know that the 41 institutions in our conferences are very like-minded when it comes to our commitment to providing student-athletes with the best possible experiences – athletically, academically and socially.
“I believe that our leagues are uniquely positioned to collaborate and address the complex issues and opportunities in college athletics, and I know that we’ll do so with the best interests of student-athletes as the top priority. I’m looking forward to working with our colleagues in the Big Ten and Pac-12 to provide leadership for the future of collegiate athletics and to strengthen collegiate athletics for student-athletes and fans, now and for generations to come.”